Billie Eilish: her brother Finneas dreams of being as famous as his sister?

The does celebrity make him dream? Billie Eilish’s brother already has a very clear opinion on the subject! MCE TV gives you more details.

Billie Eilish’s Gifted Big Brother

Multi-talented author, composer and performer, the big Brother by Billie Eilish has nothing to envy to her sister! Born into an artistic family, Finneas O’Connell begins to compose his music at a very young age.

In addition to being his little sister’s producer, the young 25-year-old man also has a solo career. He has also released an EP entitled Blood Harmony and is pursuing an acting career at the same time.

If he meets with success for his collaboration with Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell remains less famous than his younger sister. In the Song Stories podcast, the young artist confided in the difficulties that celebrities can encounter.

He admits all the time that he does not live at all the same thing as his sister, Billie Eilish. Finneas O’Connell will simply explain that his sister’s life is “much more difficult” than his.

“I manage to walk in the street and go shopping quietly. Someone stops me from time to time to say “Hey I love you” or something like that, but it’s not too hard. » confides the young artist. For him, this situation is much better than that of his sister.

Finneas admits indeed not wanting to be as famous as his sister. Indeed, he will even specify that his level of celebrity is already enough for him!

“I am proud of my music”

Billie Eilish’s big brother is therefore not at all bothered by the fact that his little sister is much more famous than him! Quite the contrary. The young artist is fine happy to be able to walk quietly in the street without being stopped at any time.

However, he admits that he would not be against a greater notoriety in the middle. He would even be ready to accept a slightly more difficult daily life if that made it possible to reach more people with his music.

“The thing is, I’m proud of my music” admits the young man. “I want to promote it. I want as many people as possible to listen to it. And if that means I have to become more famous, I’m ready to accept that. » adds Billie Eilish’s brother who also worked for Selena Gomez !

“I think a lot of people want to be famous, but I really don’t want to be more famous than I am now. » explains Finneas O’Connell! For him, fame could be tiring. “It seems exhausting to me” he admits.

In the meantime, he continues to collaborate with his little sister. The duo also seems to have found the right formula to be able to work together.

Both are also very welded. “We started making music together when I was 13 and he was 17; it produces everything. He’s the only reason I’m anywhere in the world and he’s probably the only reason I’m alive. » confided the young singer.