Billie Eilish: her first perfume is available in November

It’s something she’s been chasing for years and years.

Billie Eilish created her own fragrance and warns her fans that it will be available already in November. The reference site to buy it is billieeilishfragrances.com. Even if there are still no bottles on sale but only there classic grid to fill out for exclusive access and news.

19-year-old Billie Eilish’s adventure in the world of perfumes is truly exciting for her. “Create this perfume it was a dream“, Writes the singer on Instagram. Adventure and dreams have their roots several years ago… When Billie Eilish was just a child.

Billie Eilish: her perfume arrives in November

What is yours favorite smell? There are those who love that of clean sheets and laundry, that of petrol and wet leaves, those of the sea or roses etc. Billie Eilish’s sense of smell has chosen her favorite smell as one refined composition, amber and vanilla.

The same one reproduced by the feminine fragrance named Eilish. “Creating this perfume was one of the most exciting things I’ve ever done,” says the singer on social media.

The search for the perfect olfactory composition, the one that could have emanated Billie Eilish’s favorite perfume, lasted years. The Californian singer found it by combining notes of cocoa and musk, roses, woods and warm spices.

A fragrance perfect for winter that is about to arrive.

The bottle plays the body of a woman (and remember the bottle of Kim Kardashian’s fragrance …). And, in particular, that part of a female body that Billie prefers: from the chin / lips to the breast.

