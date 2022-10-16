Billie Eilish: her most heartbreaking song about depression!

In her latest song, Billie Eilish tackles a very sensitive subject. That of notoriety and the depression she is going through.

If Billie Eilish is living a real dream, the young woman does not seem as good about herself. Indeed, the latter has just unveiled a heartbreaking song about depression. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Billie Eilish an accomplished artist

It’s already been several years as Billie Eilish broke into the musical field. An accomplished artist, she continues to convince music lovers. And this, thanks to her angelic voice and her original look.

Proud of what she has become, she recently gave an interview to Vanity Fair. Today, she assumes 100% and affirms that “Nothing can ever top that 2019 ego.”

“I felt like myself, that’s for sure”she said. “It was because I had been so unhappy for so long, that I finally wasn’t and never shut up about it. »

“But I was…I was fine.” I mean, I’m starting to have, like, an adult life. Which is new to me and very exciting, and I had new experiences and new people and lots of love. »

Much more mature Billie Eilish now knows what she wants and what she doesn’t want. “I feel a lot of pressure, but I would also say, like, at the time…I was pretty globally liked, I would say. »

“I was scared, because I really wanted to keep this love. And now tons of people hate me. So I’m not worried anymore. I’m like, ‘Oh, okay, if you love me, you love me; if you don’t love me, you don’t love me. So… “

However, if Billie Eilish has grown since her debut in music, the young woman seems to have a lot of trouble managing the celebrity. Lately, she was even trying to say it through a heartbreaking song. MCE TV tells you more!

Between notoriety and depression

The song “Everything I Wanted” is a way to Billie Eilish to tackle a complex subject. That of his inner malaise. Interviewed by the Times, she confided in the writing of this title that has become iconic.

“We had a big argument. Because I admitted something… It wasn’t a physical thing that I admitted to. I don’t know how to say it without really saying it and I don’t really want to say it. But it was me confessing something very serious about my depression. A very serious step that I admitted I intended to take. »

Billie Eilish then explained that her creative process was inspired by the fact that she had the feeling of having “head under water” . For his part, the brother of the young woman also tried to give an explanation.

“A lot of songs are written in retrospect, but this one felt like it was written in real time, and I was like, ‘This is something we need to write over the hill. We have to go through this in real life. You can’t always solve your problems in a song. »

So the title was a cathartic way to get through a dark time. And the least we can say is that the fans of Billie Eilish were upset !