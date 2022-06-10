Billie Eilish hints at the Depp-Heard lawsuit in her new TV track

In this dark ballad, unveiled during a concert in Manchester, the singer evokes the legal battle of the two stars as well as the threats that hang over the right to abortion in the United States.

“The internet has gone crazy watching the trial of movie stars, As they overthrow Roe v. Wade.”. Accompanied by his brother and most faithful collaborator Finneas O’Connell on guitar, Billie Eilish unveiled during a concert in Manchester on June 6, 2022 an unreleased piece that sticks to the news. The performance was recorded by fans at the concert, who shared it on social media.

baptized TV the piece refers to two current events that have caused a lot of ink to flow in the United States, as everywhere else: the ultra-media trial between actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard as well as the threat which has been hanging over the Roe v. Wade who has been protecting abortion in the United States since 1973. The trial, whose verdict was delivered on June 1, saw an outpouring of hatred descend on the actress through social networks and a phenomenal wave of support towards the interpreter of Captain Jack Sparrow.

It quickly eclipsed the issue of the right to abortion in the debates. Billie Eilish had already positioned herself on the question in October 2021 when she shared her reluctance to perform on the stage of the City Limits festival in Austin, Texas, a particularly restrictive state in terms of the right to abortion since it prohibits abortion beyond the sixth week of pregnancy, even in cases of incest or rape.

First track from a third album?

The unreleased track also references the show Survivorthe American version of Koh Lantavery popular in the United States. “I’ll put on Survivor just to watch someone suffer”, sings Billie Eilish, accompanied by the only acoustic guitar of her brother and producer Phinneas. A dark ballad that she performed for the first time in Manchester: “It’s a song we just wrote and wanted to play for you”.

A few weeks ago, Billie Eilish revealed on the set of Ellen Degeneres that she “was just beginning” thinking about his next album, the third after When we all fall asleep, where do we go released in 2019 and Happy Than Ever in 2021. If TV has not yet been released on any platform, rumors are rife among fans who see it as a first track for this third album.