Billie Eilish: “I caught Covid: I was terrible. Without the vaccine I would have died”

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
“If I hadn’t been vaccinated, I would have died.” Billie Eilish doesn’t mince words to describe her experience with Covid and, live on the radio at The Howard Stern show, she says: “I am sure: today I would not be here”. The 20-year-old singer, who contracted the virus in August, went on to say that she had “been terribly ill for two months, a horrible experience. But it was nothing compared to what I would have gone through if I hadn’t had the vaccine ”.

The artist’s family also fell ill, including his brother and collaborator Finneas O’Connell. “He and my parents are fine. In their case too, it was the vaccine that protected them. If we are safe it is thanks to this blessed vaccine: I want to clarify it ”, underlined the singer.

Billie Eilish has also announced that she is ready to return to the stage on February 3, the date on which the 2022 tour will start. Happier than Ever, which will take her to Europe in the summer (there is no stop in Italy, ed).


