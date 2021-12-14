Billie Eilish: “I caught Covid, without the vaccine I would have died”

“If I hadn’t been vaccinated, I would have died”: Billie Eilish takes sides in favor of anti-Covid vaccines live on radio. “I’m sure of it: I wouldn’t be here today,” she told al The Howard Stern show, the singer of Bad Guy revealing that he contracted Covid last August. “I was terrible for two months, a horrible experience. But it was nothing compared to what I would have gone through if I hadn’t been vaccinated ».

Not only that: although she fell ill, her family, including her brother and collaborator Finneas O’Connell, were protected from contagion thanks to having previously vaccinated. “My brother and my parents are fine, and even in their case it was the vaccine that protected them. If they are safe, if I myself am safe it is thanks to this blessed vaccine, I want it to be very clear “, reiterated the singer-songwriter, adding that, after so many months, she is still suffering the consequences of the long Covid.

However, the artist expects to get back on his feet perfectly by 3 February, the date on which the 2022 tour will start Happier than Ever, which will bring her to Europe in the summer. There is no stop in Italy, but the author of No Time To Die – soundtrack of the latest 007 film – will be among the guests of the Glastonbury Festival in June, making it the youngest solo singer ever to attend the British kermesse.

Billie Eilish, who turns 20 on December 18, she has already won seven Grammys, two American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards and two Brit Awards and is very much followed by the very young: who knows if the story of her experience does not push even the most rebellious towards a vaccination hub.