Billie Eilish “I don’t read social comments anymore” / “They tell me bitch, I’m freaking out”

Billie Eilish recently revealed that he stopped reading the comments under the posts on his Instagram profile, so as to avoid finding expressions of any kind on his body. According to the statements she made to the Los Angeles Times, the 19-year-old would allow herself to be influenced by what people say, because “I want to hear what they have to say and also, since I grew up on the Internet, I mostly agree with a lot of what is said online“.

He then made a comparison with his brother (Finneas, a well-known record producer), which he describes as his opposite: “There are some people, like my brother, who can get a message from someone they don’t like and delete it immediately. He doesn’t even read it. I can’t do it: I tell myself ‘Oh God are the bad things they say about me true? And what are they?‘. I want to know them, but I don’t want to know them ”.

Billie Eilish, at the Los Angeles Times, explained that the decision to stop reading the comments on social media is mostly made because of those who focus only on her body and they literally freak her out. Recalling a photo she posted after she turned eighteen, in which she was in a bathing suit, she said: “Everyone was saying things like ‘Oh my God, she’s a bitch!‘. Every girl wants to feel desirable, but then there’s a whole world of men who argue that women don’t want to be sexualized while wearing t-shirts that show off their boobs. I tell myself, Don’t you get the idea that we want to wear what we feel good in, but we don’t want you to throw yourself into it?“.

