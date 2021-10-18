Billie Eilish: “I hated my body: I ​​cut myself, I wore baggy clothes. At 12, a pill to lose weight”

Non-acceptance, self-harm and political commitment: to confess in a long interview with Vanity Fair USA is Billie Eilish, American singer-songwriter born in 2001 who became the protagonist of the cover of the March 2021 issue.

The artist spoke of a tough adolescence, which saw her face episodes of self-harm and rejection of her physical appearance: “The reason I cut myself was because of my body. To be honest I started wearing baggy clothes just because of my body ”.

A relationship with the physical aspect is not simple, to which he adds: “When I was in the middle of my horrible body relationship, I did not eat … I remember taking a pill that told me it would make me lose weight and only thing he made me do is pee on the bed when I was 12. I thought I was going to be the only one to deal with hate to my body, but I guess the internet hates my body too. So it’s fantastic ”.

Loading... Advertisements

“When I wrote the songs of When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (the singer’s first studio album, ed) I was not well from a psychological point of view ”, said Billie Eilish who thanks to a path of therapy is overcoming many difficulties related to the past.

In the interview there is also space for political commitment: his activity for voting in the United States in anticipation of the presidential elections was intense, with an endorsement in favor of the Democratic candidate Joe Biden. “The world and our future depend on it. Please register, please vote ”, said the artist in recent months.

And, again at Vanity Fair, Billie Eilish talked about her love life: “I’m happy to be single, but I don’t push anyone away either. I would like to have someone next to me, but at the moment they are not there ”.