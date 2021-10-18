News

Billie Eilish: “I hated my body: I ​​cut myself, I wore baggy clothes. At 12, a pill to lose weight”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Non-acceptance, self-harm and political commitment: to confess in a long interview with Vanity Fair USA is Billie Eilish, American singer-songwriter born in 2001 who became the protagonist of the cover of the March 2021 issue.

The artist spoke of a tough adolescence, which saw her face episodes of self-harm and rejection of her physical appearance: “The reason I cut myself was because of my body. To be honest I started wearing baggy clothes just because of my body ”.

A relationship with the physical aspect is not simple, to which he adds: “When I was in the middle of my horrible body relationship, I did not eat … I remember taking a pill that told me it would make me lose weight and only thing he made me do is pee on the bed when I was 12. I thought I was going to be the only one to deal with hate to my body, but I guess the internet hates my body too. So it’s fantastic ”.

Loading...
Advertisements

“When I wrote the songs of When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (the singer’s first studio album, ed) I was not well from a psychological point of view ”, said Billie Eilish who thanks to a path of therapy is overcoming many difficulties related to the past.

In the interview there is also space for political commitment: his activity for voting in the United States in anticipation of the presidential elections was intense, with an endorsement in favor of the Democratic candidate Joe Biden. “The world and our future depend on it. Please register, please vote ”, said the artist in recent months.

And, again at Vanity Fair, Billie Eilish talked about her love life: “I’m happy to be single, but I don’t push anyone away either. I would like to have someone next to me, but at the moment they are not there ”.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

805
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
680
News

Cinema, all films out in October
634
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
578
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
524
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
464
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
454
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
421
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
382
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
312
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top