Billie Eilish: “I lost 100,000 followers after showing my female form”

BILLIE EILISH’S PASSAGE FROM A BUNCHED TEENAGE TO A CONSCIOUS WOMANThere psychologist and psychoanalyst Elena Benvenuti not surprised at Billie Eilish’s drastic “abandonment” by so many followers. As she explains, “if the singer was” punished “by her very young audience, it is because, on closer inspection, she was successful by presenting herself to the world as a rebellious girl, in denial of her femininity and sensuality, imposing an image of an angry and gender fluid teenager, bundled up in oversized, formless clothes, representing fans who felt like her. The same fans who, faced with the change of look of their idol, today they disown her, feeling almost betrayed. The fact is that the evolution that took place in Billie Eilish corresponds with her having grown up. And many of her fans haven’t had that step yet, so they no longer feel represented by the new Billie, which is why they disown her, preferring to be similar to them. As is well known, identification is all in adolescence“. How should the parent of a teenage son behave as he struggles with his body, perpetually covered in (first) Billie Eilish sweatshirts? “Never diminish his anxieties, for example by defining them as “stupid paranoia” », underlines the expert. «What counts is participatory listening, in addition to often and willingly pointing out to his son or teenage daughter what his strengths are, both physical and character. Strengthening their self-esteem comes from these words of acceptance and support. And don’t be discouraged by their pouting or phrases like “You don’t understand anything” or “You’re just biased.” In reality, compliments, obviously when heard, help a lot in the formation of their self. With benefits for all adult life. Let’s remember it ».

Miley Cyrus, who battled a panic attack during a concert

«My happiness has a weight»: Simona Tassone, champion of body positivity

