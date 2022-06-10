Billie Eilish imposes a 100% vegetarian menu for her residence in London!

Billie Eilish has just announced that she will be mandating vegetarian-only stands for her residency at the O2 Arena in London.

Billie Eilish known for her commitments

Billie Eilish has many values ​​that are close to her heart, and she is not afraid to express them. It is moreover something she tries to convey to her fans.

She had started sharing her fights at the end of 2021. Indeed, she had launched its own candy bar, but with its own touch. She was made with vegetable milk. And that was just the beginning for the 20-year-old star.

Then, while she was president of the Met Gala 2021, she imposed a vegetarian meal for all the stars who marched there. Unheard of for this gala. But that’s not all !

Finally, Billie Eilish is preparing her tour for her album “Happier Than Ever”but she intends to impose conditions that are in line with its values. She has already revealed some of her actions.

This is how she announced on Instagram the launch climate conferences along with his tour. The latter began this Friday, June 10, 2022. They present themselves in the form of round tables named “Overheated”all signed Billie Eilish.

It was during her conferences that the singer has planned some surprises for those who will participate. As does that there will only be vegan meals. MCE TV tells you more!

Billie is speaking at Overheated this Friday, June 10th in London. Final tickets are available now: https://t.co/THTk053RSR pic.twitter.com/28DWZl7tZe — billie eilish (@billieeilish) June 8, 2022

Vegetarian menus for his residency at the O2 Arena in London

Billie Eilish couldn’t offer her climate talks in London with meals containing meat. Thus, via a press release, she announced that there would only be vegan stalls at its round tables.

“Inside the O2 Arena, in collaboration with Levy’s, we are committed to offering a 100% vegan menu throughout the grounds for Billie Eilish’s residence”, the singer’s team first announced. They then went into some detail on what that means.

“The majority of drinks offered will be vegan. This includes Lanson champagne, beer and soft drinks. We have replaced milk with vegan alternatives”then concluded Billie Eilish.

Thus, this will be the case for the six dates scheduled for the O2 Arena. The first of these takes place this Friday, June 10, 2022. Then there will be the June 11, 12, 16, 25 and 26, 2022.

The concept of “Overheated” is to chat with experts, musicians and designers to realize the crisis we are experiencing regarding the climate and ways to deal with it. Thus, offering vegan meals is a very logical decision.

It remains to be seen what Billie Eilish will prepare for her fans to get her messages across in the future. Maybe she planned things for his concerts during his tour ? To be continued !

