Billie Eilish in concert, announced the world tour: the dates

In a mixture of excitement and joy, Billie Eilish announced in the past few hours the restart of his world tour after the cancellation of “Where Do We Go? World Tour ”which should have taken it this year on the major American and European stages. “I would have wanted so much to see you, I miss so much performing for you and being on stage, that I can’t even describe it,” said the singer in some interviews in recent months.

The long-awaited moment has now arrived: Billie Eilish will be on a world tour in the course of next 2022. The dates so far set are fifty. We will leave on February 3, 2022 with an explosive show at the Smoothie King Center of New Orleans , to end with a huge party on July 2, 2022 at the Zurico Hallenstadion . No stage in Italy, despite the fact that the fans had hoped for it, after the definitive cancellation, due to a pandemic, of the exhibition scheduled for 20 July 2020 in Milan, on the occasion of the i-Days.

Billie Eilish: all tour dates in 2022

Billie Eilish’s next world tour is preparing to become an event to remember, not only for the talent of the Los Angeles singer, who will present the songs from her latest album on tour “Happier Than Ever”To be released on July 30th, but also for the large number of dates organized around the world. The new Billie Eilish tour will in fact count 32 dates only in the United States, to continue with another 18 concerts in the European continent. It will start on February 3, 2022, from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans to activate until the Hallenstadion in Zurich on July 2, 2022, as well as the date closest to our peninsula for all Italian fans. Here are all the Billie Eilish tour dates:

February 3 – Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA

February 5 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

February 6 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC

February 8 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

February 9 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC

February 10 – Bryce Jordan Center – University Park, PA

February 12 – KeyBank Center – Buffalo, NY

February 13 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

February 15 – Center Bell – Montreal, QC

February 16 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

February 18 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

February 19 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

February 20 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

February 22 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

March 8 – Legacy Arena – Birmingham, AL

March 9 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

March 11 – Yum! Center – Louisville, KY

March 12 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

March 14 – United Center – Chicago, IL

March 15 – Xcel Center – St. Paul, MN

March 16 – CHI Health Center – Omaha, NE

March 19 – Ball Arena (formerly Pepsi Center) – Denver, CO

March 21 – Vivint Arena – Salt Lake City, UT

March 24 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC

March 25 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

March 29 – Chase Center – San Francisco – CA

March 30 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

April 1 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

April 2 – Gila River Arena – Glendale, AZ

April 6 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

April 8 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

April 9 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

June 3 – SSE Arena – Belfast, UK

June 4 – 3Arena – Dublin, IE

June 5 – 3Arena – Dublin, IE

June 7 – AO Arena – Manchester, UK

June 8 – AO Arena – Manchester, UK

June 10 – The O2 – London, UK

June 11 – The O2 – London, UK

12 June – The O2 – London, UK

June 14 – The SSE Hydro – Glasgow, UK

June 15 – Utilita Arena – Birmingham, UK

June 16 – The O2 – London, UK

June 18 – Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, NL

June 19 – Festhalle – Frankfurt, DE

June 21 – Lanxess Arena – Cologne, DE

June 22 – Accor Arena – Paris, FR

June 28 – Sportpaleis – Antwerp, BE

June 30 – Mercedes-Benz Arena – Berlin, DE

July 2 – Hallenstadion – Zurich, CH

For all the canceled dates, in particular the Italian one in Milan, scheduled for last summer, they are refunds foreseen only for those who request it by 20 July 2021 to the ticketing system where the purchase took place, following all the steps explained on the official website of each individual retailer.