Billie Eilish, in Oscar de la Renta at the Met Gala (but in exchange she asks for a stop to the fur)

Among the stars and activists for animal rights, who do not miss an opportunity to raise awareness of the cause as many people as possible, we find the young Billie Eilish: the singer has been vegan for several years, and in several interviews she has often spoken about her ethical choice and environmental. This time, however, it went way beyond declarations, and it did so through the splendid creation of Oscar de la Renta flaunted on the steps of the Met Gala: a champagne-colored dress with bustier, with a voluminous skirt with a very long train, over four and a half meters long.

The pop star has in fact agreed to wear the dress of the iconic maison, but a one condition: that the brand abandoned fur forever in fashion collections. The answer? Positive.

A final appeal that comes after years of internal discussions within the company: the creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim in fact, have not used fur for the garments presented at the fashion week for years now, but Oscar de la Renta still sold products of this like in stores. Even Annette de la Renta, widow of the legendary designer, admitted, according to reports from the New York Times, that the production of fur is a real “barbaric” act. Now, thanks to Billie Eilish, the fashion house will completely exclude everything that is fur, both on the catwalk and on the shelves.

“I thought a lot about what Oscar said – he was a big fan of furs, by the way – he remembered listening to what young people, in particular, had to say,” said Alex Bolen, CEO of Oscar de la Renta , after having agreed on the «fur ban» with the nineteen year old singer. Who, in turn, was enthusiastic about the big change undertaken by the company, saying she felt “honored to have been a catalyst” and shocked by the fact that “wearing fur is not completely outlawed at this point in 2021”. In the gallery, the images of the dress worn by Billie Eilish at the Met Gala 2021.

