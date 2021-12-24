Billie Eilish in Simone Rocha gives us the perfect Christmas look

Billie Eilish shows off the perfect romantic-festive outfit for Christmas 2021

A continuous metamorphosis, that which Billie Eilish makes us witness the beginning of his career. Musically, hers is a softening sound, veering from the techno-pop of bad guy in the intimacy of Happier Than Ever, an almost poetic fading that is reflected in her hair, where blond reigns where a fluorescent green radioactive triumphed a few months ago. Attention to clothing is also crucial: what appears to be a drastic change of direction, from oversized Gucci jumpsuits to princely powder pink dresses by Oscar de La Renta, is actually the natural evolution of an artist who grows in parallel with her career, having fun and experimenting without denying herself and those peculiarities that made her the youngest singer ever nominated for the Grammy Awards.

Instagram @simonerocha

The last look that testifies to this intrinsic stylistic playfulness is the one shown on the stage of the Saturday Night Live, for which he chose a total look Simone Rocha from the spring-summer 2022 collection which, ironically, is full of a bursting Christmas charge. The outfit is made up of an overlapping of red and white garments: as a base, there is a slip dress in cream-colored tulle, with straps edged with ruffles and a wide one tutu skirt embroidered with pearls and a cherry-toned bows motif, which is joined by a soft one Victorian-inspired ton sur ton blouse, with floral lace sleeves and a collar richly decorated with thick ruffles.

Simone Rocha spring-summer 2022 Gorunway

Simone Rocha spring-summer 2022 Gorunway

Simone Rocha spring-summer 2022 Gorunway

Of the maxi knee-high boots, based on the design of the après-ski, accentuate the Christmas allure of the outfit, irreverent candy earrings inspired by celebrities candy canes (peppermint sticks), lead Billie herself to call herself flawless Mrs. Claus.

