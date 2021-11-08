Billie Eilish in the nude dress shows the décolleté, Miley Cyrus in flowers

Last weekend the annual charity event Art + film gala was held and for the occasion the red carpet was invaded by stars. To challenge each other with style strokes were Billie Eilish (in an unprecedented hyper feminine version) and Miley Cyrus with a flowery total look: this is what they wore.

On the evening of November 6, the tenth edition of theArt + film gala, the highly anticipated annual charity event in the entertainment and fashion world that this season paid tribute to Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley and Steven Spielberg. The proceeds went to support the initiatives of the Lacma-Los Angeles county museum of art, which intends to make cinema more central to its program. The red carpet of such a coveted event could only be invaded by stars, even if the most popular in terms of style were above all Billie Eilish and Miley Cyrus: here are the looks with which they “challenged” on the red carpet.

Billie Eilish and Miley Cyrus at the Art + film gala

Billie Eilish’s new style

It’s since the last Met Gala that Billie Eilish has revolutionized her style: she said goodbye to jumpsuits and oversized dresses and turned into a princess. Also at the Art + film gala 2021 he staked everything on elegance, sporting a highly sensual Gucci look. The singer showed up on the red carpet with a long and sinuous nude dress, a model with a bateau neckline and daring transparencies on the décolleté that revealed the lace bra. To top it all off, she chose a black feather cape and a pair of heeled and platform sandals (she wore them with branded tights from the Florentine Maison). She then left her very blond hair loose and did not give up the serious and frowning expression that has always distinguished her.

Billie Eilish in Gucci

Miley Cyrus with the total floral look

Miley Cyrus, who usually proves to be a real queen in terms of provocation, this time preferred not to dare with the sexy details, even if she managed to get noticed anyway. The pop star showed up on the red carpet of the charity event with a floral total look from the Gucci x Balenciaga collection. She followed the mannish fashion trend with a jacket and trousers suit, both with a white background decorated with the Balenciaga logo and a colorful floral print. To complete it all, coordinated accessories could not be missing, from over-the-knee boots with stiletto heels to the handbag, everything was in a floral print. In short, Miley brought a breath of freshness to the event: will the “total flower” outfit be the must for next spring?

