Billie Eilish, in underwear on Vogue, I do what I want – People

Billie Eilish ditches her old look in baggy clothing and poses in lingerie for Vogue. The 19-year-old singer, now blond hair, was photographed wearing a tight-fitting pin-up guepiere that enhances her shapes in clear break with the type of clothing her audience was accustomed to.

“Billie Eilish, it’s all about what makes you feel good” – headlines the cover of the UK edition of the magazine.

“I never wanted the world to know everything about me – he said in an interview in 2019 -. That’s why I wear loose clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath. Nobody can. say, ‘Oh she’s a big skinny, she’s not a big skinny, she has a flat butt, she doesn’t have a flat butt.

Nobody can tell because they don’t know. “

In the interview with Vogue Eilish points out that no man has the right to reach out if a woman is wearing a certain type of clothing.

“Suddenly – she says – you are a hypocrite if you want to show your body, you are an easy one, a slut. If I am then I am proud of it … Regardless if you show your body, your skin, respect is not to be removed “The interview with Vogue accompanied the release of his new single ‘Your Power’ while the album in which it is contained, ‘Happier Than Ever’, will be released on July 30th. Billie said on her social media that ‘Your Power’ is one of her favorite songs she wrote. “I feel very vulnerable to having released it – he said – because I have kept it jealously in my heart for a long time. The song tells of very different situations that we have all experienced or seen. I hope it will inspire a change. It is an invitation to try it. not to abuse your power “.

Loading... Advertisements