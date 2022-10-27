Billie Eilish interrupts a concert in London for the safety of her fans

The American singer, in concert at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday, had to take a break to help fans in distress.

Too hot, too tight. Billie Eilish had to interrupt her concert at the O2 Arena on Saturday to come to the aid of fans who were about to pass out. “Are you okay?”, launched the singer to the public, as reported by the BBC this Sunday. “It’s hot, I know”.

Listening to her fans in disarray, Billie Eilish also asked the security service to distribute water to the public. “Everyone step back, give everyone some space. If anyone’s feeling a little woozy, say so!” the singer also said.

Inhaler

Last February, already, the singer had stopped a concert in Atlanta, to help a fan who had trouble breathing, claiming an inhaler.

This had also angered Kanye West, who saw it as a personal offense to Travis Scottand to the families of the victims of the deadly stampede during his concert at the Astroworld festival in November 2021.

The tragedy occurred on November 5, during Travis Scott’s concert at the Astroworld Festival, which he founded in Houston. At around 9 p.m. local time, the festival crowd began to press towards the front of the stage, causing panic to begin and the first injuries, then people began to fall, lose consciousness, which amplified panic.

According to the Houston fire department, Travis Scott interrupted the concert several times when he saw the crowd moving. Ten people lost their lives that day. The rapper as well as the organizers are subject to several complaints.