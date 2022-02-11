Billie Eilish invited by Biden to the White House

TO In his twenties he has already won seven Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, three Billboard Music Awards, three BRIT Awards, four iHeartRadio Music Awards, three MTV European Music Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards, an NRJ Music Award and a Golden Globe. And his No Time To Die just got an Oscar nomination 2022. But probably the biggest surprise for Billie Eilish was being invited home by none other than the President of the United States, Joe Biden, who turned out to be, along with family members, a longtime fan of the singer.

Billie Eilish with Biden at the White House

TO to announce the meeting at the White House was the same Biden, who on the Instagram account Potus (the official profile of the US president in office) has published a photo of him with Billie and her brother Finneas, hugging each other and wearing an ordinance mask. “When I heard my friends Billie Eilish and Finneas were in town for a show, I had to invite them to the White House.. It was great to see you and your family, and I’m glad you met Commander, ”the German Shepherd from Biden and First Lady Jill.

Fan of his music

The meeting, then announced the White House, took place on Wednesday: «Billie Eilish, Finneas and their parents Maggie and Patrick – confirmed an official – were invited for a visit. Billie and Finneas have been supporters of Biden’s presidential campaign, and the Biden family has long been fans of their music.“.

Support in the presidential campaign

The singer had in fact openly sided with the Democratic candidate. «Donald Trump – said Billie – he is destroying our country and everything we care about. We need leaders who solve problems like climate change and Covid, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality. And this istart by voting for someone who understands what’s at stake. Someone who is building a team that shares our values. It begins with the vote against Donald Trump and Joe Biden ».

A petition for animal rights

More recently, the singer also presented the president (along with other celebrities, including Joaquin Phoenix) an animal rights petition. With a specific request: for Thanksgiving, to continue with the tradition of “pardoning” a turkey, but to no longer send the animals to farms, zoos and universities where “they are probably not treated as individuals with personalities, emotions and needs. », But« in special sanctuaries where they can receive the quality care they need ».

