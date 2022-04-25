Billie Eilish invites Hayley Williams (Paramore) on stage at Coachella (VIDEO)

For her second performance on the Coachella stage, Billie Eilish invited Hayley Williams on stage.

It was the event not to be missed this month. : the Californian desert has welcomed the cream of French-speaking and international artists over the past two weeks with performances by Harry Styles, Doja Cat, The Weeknd and Billie Eilish. come to defend Happy Than Ever (his latest opus), Billie Eilish took advantage of his time on stage to invite one of the most emblematic artists of the punk-rock scene: while Harry Styles notably made the public dance with Lizzo, Billie Eilish, she invited on stage Hayley Williams – at the head of Paramore.

Billie Eilish invites Hayley Williams on stage

Brothel Billie Eilish who invites Hayley Williams from Paramore to sing with her during her live at Coachella 😳😍 https://t.co/0SehVxBywT — Romain T. (@RomainTYS) April 24, 2022

The two artists thus offered the Coachella audience an acoustic version of Misery Business (cult track from Paramore, to be found on the album Riot!). On twitter, many fans let their surprise (and joy) explode. Last week, Billie Eilish chose to invite Khalid – time for a memorable performance.

MISERY BUSINESS

Hayley Williams of Paramore joined Billie Eilish on stage for an acoustic version of ‘Misery Business’ at weekend two of #Coachella pic.twitter.com/qOlTVappX8 — Bops And Bangers (@bopsandbangers) April 24, 2022

While this performance marks the first appearance of Hayley Williams for many months, know that recently, the artist announced that Paramore would be back soon… in any case, we hope so!