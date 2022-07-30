Billie Eilish is coming to The Simpsons

After The Weeknd a few weeks earlier, another American music star is about to take his first steps into the world of simpsons. Thus, Billie Eilish officially joins the Springfield family on the occasion of the musical short film When Billie Met Lisain which his brother Finneas will also appear in his own role.

The singer revealed the news on her Instagram account, taking the opportunity to show her character in the animated series. The short film in question is in line with the precedents devoted to Maggie, from Rendezvous with fate at The Force Awakens After Napavailable on Disney+ in France.

This time it’s Lisa Simpson who will be the star of the court against Billie Eilish. When Billie Met Lisa will be broadcast from April 22 in the United States and will follow the young woman in full musical explosion thanks to her talents as a saxophonist. During an improvised recording, Lisa will meet Billie and Finneas, who invite her for a jam session in their studios. In addition, the broadcast of the short film coincides with the performances of the Californian singer during the Coachella festival, precisely on April 16 and 23.

At only 20 years old, she is the youngest talent to have participated in this huge American festival. A double consecration for Billie Eilish, who will now have her official avatar in The Simpsons.