Billie Eilish is compared to a garbage bag for her outfit at the Grammys

It is no secret to anyone that billie eilish she likes to experiment with her outfits for events.

However, on this occasion, he became the center of criticism after passing through the red carpet of the Grammy.

And it is that many branded it as “ridiculous” for the costumes that he decided to use for that occasion.

The 20-year-old girl opted for a look that was labeled “unflattering” for her.

This dress of Billie looks like a linen sack #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/HW9CXDPhr5 — Biel; (@buwygimb) April 3, 2022

In the images you can see him in a kind of huge black tunic, matching shoes and stockings of the same color.

Also, for this occasion Billie He decided to add black glasses and collected hair to his outfit.

Comments against Billie Eilish are unleashed…

As expected, the fans did not hesitate to comment and comment on the passage of the young woman on the carpet of the Grammy.

And it is that the criticism was so harsh, that some assured that it seemed like a “garbage bag”.

“It looks like a garbage bag”, “It seems that he took a curtain from his house”, “Not at all flattering”, affirmed some netizens on social networks.

On this occasion, Eilish compete in seven categories just like the American singer Olivia Rodrigo.

It should be noted that if Billie wins the seven prizes to which she aspires, she will be the most awarded woman in the grammys in a single year.

Olivia Rodrigo and the neckline that left little to the imagination at the Grammys

It should be noted that another that attracted attention on the red carpet of the event was oliviawho opted for a spectacular design.

The members of the famous k-pop band could not be left behind BTS, who managed to position themselves as a trend in social networks.

The 63rd edition of the Grammy awards takes place in Las Vegas, United States and will feature a great parade of artists.