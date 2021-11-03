Billie Eilish is Sally at the Nightmare Before Christmas concert

The past 29 and 31 October Billie Eilish he paid homage Nightmare Before Christmas singing the song of Sally at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. Together with the singer also the composer Danny Elfman who played Jack Skellington. The evening was entirely dedicated to the music of Nightmare Before Christmas, with the orchestra led by John Mauceri. A real chiccha for the many fans present at the concert who were able to celebrate Halloween in a special way.

Danny Elfman recently talked about his experience with Nightmare Before Christmas. These are his most significant words: “When the movie came out no one really knew what it was, and Disney had no idea how to promote it, they thought the kids would hate it. But these kinds of ideas soon disappeared. The fact that Nightmare Before Christmas is having a second life of its own is a blessing, something that doesn’t happen often. The Wizard of Oz, Rocky, The Rocky Horror Picture Show are among the few films that could have had such an impact ”.

Disney’s Nightmar Before Christmas sequel announced

Recall that Disney announced, in February, the sequel to The Nightmare Before Christmas: this time it will not be an animated film, but a novel. The famous 1993 masterpiece made in stop-motion will therefore have a sequel but the beloved king of the pumpkins, Jack Skellington, will not be the main character. In fact, the novel will have Sally as its protagonist: the story will be told entirely from her point of view. Shea Ernshaw, who will write the story, said: “This new book, written from Sally’s point of view, takes place shortly after the film ends. It’s the yet-to-be-told love story of Sally and Jack. But it’s also a coming-of-age story of Sally’s character, as we’ll see her manage her new royal title of Halloween Town Pumpkin Queen. “