Billie Eilish is the modern artist with the largest vocabulary

NEW YORK – Words are important, and artists know it well. Knowing the language well, to be able to give the right nuance to the text is equally important. That’s why the Wordtips site wanted to investigate the number of unique words used by artists. In other words: how great is the vocabulary of the various singers.

To do this, he used Spotify’s ranking of the 100 best modern singers, and added up the individual words used by each singer (then divided by the total ones). The ranking was then compared to the Rolling Stones 100 best singers of all time.

For example, Patti Smith, who turned out to be at the top of the overall ranking, scored 217 unique words out of 1000 (2,669 different words out of a total of 12,291 words used). In second and third place we find Joni Mitchell (199/1000), Björk (197/1000) and Jim Morrison (177/1000).

Among the modern stars the gold medal goes to Billie Eilish, with a score of 169/1000, followed by Harry Styles (159/1000) and Lizzo (153).

In general, modern singers are less prolific in their songs than in the past: in the top 50 only 15 modern artists appear in the general classification. And the average vocabulary for music legends stands at 124 unique words out of 1,000 versus 107 for modern stars.

But a minor vocabulary is not always synonymous with a failure (or a minor success): Michael Jackson (80), Prince (80), John Lennon (96) and Bob Marley (92) all have a benchmark value of less than 100. Same goes for modern stars, with Justin Bieber (80) and Taylor Swift (86) at the bottom of the chart.

But who is the singer who has used the most unique words ever in his career? The ranking is led by Bob Dylan (12,285), followed by Prince (11,430) and Elton John (9,467). The top ten positions are occupied by stars of all time, but it is easy to understand why: they have had a longer career than modern stars.