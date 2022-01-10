Billie Eilish is the youngest artist to win a Golden Globe

Billie Eilish and the youngest singer to win a Golden Globe. The award-winning artist has crossed this umpteenth milestone thanks to the song “No Time to Die”. The track contained in the James Bond film, co-written by Billie and her brother, Finneas O’Connell, it won in fact for the best original song. The song beat out fierce competition from Beyonce, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jennifer Hudson and Van Morrison for first place at the 79th Golden Globe Awards.

“No Time to Die” became the third song in a Bond movie to win the Golden Globe for Best Original Song after Adele’s “Skyfall” and Sam Smith’s “Writing’s on the Wall”. Curious to note, as Timesofindia.com reports, that both songs became Bond’s first two songs to win Oscars.

From the Golden Globes to the Oscars

Six of the last 10 Golden Globe winners to win in this category went on to win the Oscar. “Skyfall”, “Glory” from “Selma”, “Writing’s on the Wall” from “Specter”, “City of Stars” from “La La Land”, “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” and “(I” m Gonna) Love Me Again ‘by’ Rocketman ‘took home the Globes before securing their place in Oscar history. And now the same thing could happen to Billie Eilish’s song.

Published in February 2020, “No Time to Die” helped Billie Eilish bring home the Grammy Award for the best song written for Visual Media at the 63rd edition of the famous awards.

Billie Eilish is aiming for an Oscar

Now Billie Eilish is now the youngest recipient of the trophy not only in the music category, but also among the youngest on the overall winners list. Actor Ricky Schroder holds the record for the youngest Golden Globe winner. In fact, he took the trophy home when he was only 9 years old.

The next step in Billie’s career could be winning the Oscars. If she were to win, she would become the youngest singer to win the statuette.

Photo: Kikapress