Billie Eilish is the youngest ever to receive the Person of the Year title from PETA

Billie Eilish he is one of the stars who most help to raise the volume on the importance of safeguarding nature and animals, setting an example in the first person.

Precisely for this commitment, it received an important recognition from PETA: has been chosen Person of the Year 2021!

The singer, who will turn 20 next December 18, is the youngest ever to be honored with this title by the organization that advocates for animal rights.

PETA has made it known to recognize and thank Billie Eilish: “For defending the rights of animals, for never keeping silent about injustices and for using her influence to push the fashion industry to recognize that cruelty is never in style“.

Billie Eilish at the 2021 Met Gala – getty images

An example? This year the artist wore a vegan dress by Oscar de la Renta at the Met Gala and asked the brand to stop using fur in its collections: so it was done and now Oscar de la Renta is fur-free!

He also launched a vegan line of Air Jordan and was executive producer of the vegan documentary They’re Trying to Kill Us.

“PETA is happier than ever to celebrate it for taking every opportunity to point out that vegan fashion and foods are kinder to the animals and planet we share with them.added the organization.

Billie Eilish has been a longtime animal rights activist and has been vegan since she was 12.

ph: getty images