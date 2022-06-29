Billie Eilish, Jamie Dornan, Vincent Lindon… Who are the personalities picked up by the Academy of Oscars?

This year, the Academy of Oscars invites 397 film professionals to join it. If all the lucky ones respond to its invitation, it will exceed the threshold of 10,500 members.

As tradition dictates, several renowned personalities are invited to join its college of voters. Ariana DeBosehailed for her performance in West Side Story, Jamie Dornan, Anya Taylor-Joy or Renate Reinsve, heroine of Julie in twelve chapters, are part of the people of the cinema on which the Academy is eyeing. In the music category, Billie Eilishonly 20 years old, could make a sensational entry into the ranks of the institution.

This year again, the Oscars are trying to diversify the profiles of their members: 44% of the guests are women, half of whom come from countries other than the United States. Among them, one frenchie : the actress Aissa Maiga. Revealed in 2004 by Cedric Klapisch in Russian dollsshe recently co-directed and co-produced the documentary black look, devoted to the representation of black characters in cinema.

Other French coveted by the Academy: Vincent Lindonrecently featured in Another world and Investigation into a state scandal. Last year, he won over international audiences with his performance in Titaniumthe shock film signed Julia Ducournau.

The next Oscars ceremony, 95th of the name, will take place on March 12, 2023.