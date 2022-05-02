Billie Eilish joins forces with Nike for a collaboration in her image

At only 20 years old, Billie Eilish accumulates accomplishments. After an Oscar, she has just launched her own pair of Nike Air Force 1!

There is no denying it, in addition to being a talented musician, Billie Eilish has an impeccable style of dress. The young woman collaborated with Nike to allow us to copy her a little.

The Air Force 1 model has been on top of the trends for years now. It’s a classic model that everyone should have in their wardrobe.

For the occasion, the singer has reimagined the classic with eco-responsible materials, a new color and, of course, the oversized look with which it is associated.

The shoe has a modern look with Velcro instead of the classic laces. Also, instead of white, Billie chose an ultra-trendy mushroom-beige.

With the planet in mind, the young woman opted for 80% recycled leather and a 100% recycled polyester sole.

In addition to sneakers, Billie has added a few pieces of clothing to her mini-collection. There are sweatpants, a cotton swaddle and a t-shirt.

The collection is on sale now. Hurry, quantities are limited!

