Billie Eilish joins other celebrities to end the use of horses for horse-drawn carriages

Before we start, if you don’t know who Billie Eilish is, we’ll give you a little introduction about her: Billie is a young singer and songwriter from the United States who is currently 20 years old. She rose to fame with a song called Ocean Eyes, posted with his brother on the app SoundCloud. From then on, his notoriety only grew.

She’s very concerned about animal rights and the planet, and lately she’s been very outraged by the situation the carriage horses are in in New York. Billie, along with other artists, like Kaley Couco, Sadie Sink, Joaquin Phoenix and many more, therefore decided to sign a letter of complaint addressed to the municipal council.

It all started when a sad video started circulating on the internet showing a man trying to lift his horse, which had fallen to the ground and was struggling to get up. People who saw the video were totally outraged and said it was outrageous. Everyone agreed that this had to stop.

Billie Eilish and other artists are calling for an end to horse-drawn carriages in New York City.

While very many people believe that this terrible tradition should be maintained, many others believe that no animal should transport people in a city that could easily be transported by subway, bus, taxi or private car, instead of having to use a coach in the 21st century.

There is no doubt that it is very hard on the horses, because in addition to supporting the weight, they have to withstand the heat wave, the pollution, the loud noises of the cities, especially a city as big as New York. It’s impossible to imagine how belittled and frightened they must feel. And that’s not all, they must also support temperature changes, whether it’s too cold or too hot.

For this reason, Billie Eilish and the other colleagues who join her in the complaint want this practice banned at all costs. Other celebrities such as Rooney Mara, Kesha and Hillary Swank joined her to make her protest more powerful. It will probably take a long time for this request to be heard, but it cannot be ignored.

So far, only the city’s police county has apologized, which isn’t exactly a big step forward. But this question takes scale and went even further, because now they’re trying to do the same thing in Hollywood. Many other artists who support this cause also wrote and signed the letter addressed to the city council.

The letter that Billie Eilish and the other artists wrote points out that not only do they denounce the aforementioned video, but they also join the multiple other police reports, who have also documented many horses traumatized and in very bad condition because of this suffering inflicted on them. They therefore emphasize that they are not a means of transport. It’s time to put that belief behind us.

The artists have not yet received a definitive response from the authorities and are still waiting for them to intervene and help end the use of animals in these situations. that make animals suffer stress, heat stroke, fall, etc.