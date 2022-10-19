Billie Eilish kisses Jesse Rutherford from the neighborhood

Giving her those ocean eyes. Billie Eilish was spotted kissing The Neighborhood frontman Jesse Rutherfordwho looked delighted to kiss his new love.

The ‘Bad Guy’ singer, 20, got close to her rumored beau, 31, on Tuesday, October 18, outside Los Angeles hotspot Lal Mirch, according to photos obtained by Page 6. According to the outlet, the duo’s PDA happened after their dinner at the restaurant.

In the footage, Eilish has her hands on Rutherford’s face, as he holds her close to the waist. The two smile at each other as the “You Should See Me in a Crown” singer grabs the back of the rocker’s head.

It’s just the latest outing for the two, who appeared to confirm their romance with Tuesday night’s kissing photos. The couple first sparked romance rumors earlier this month when a fan filmed them attending Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles on Friday, October 15. The following day, TMZ obtained photos from their Thursday, October 14 outing — where they dined on vegan food at Crossroads Kitchen in Los Angeles.

Eilish’s romance with Rutherford comes several months after her split from Matthew Tyler Vorce. In June, Vorce confirmed the duo’s breakup but denied the cheating speculation that was swirling at the time. “Nobody deceived anybody. End of relationship. As simple as that. Rumoring and LYING on the internet is dangerous,” he wrote via Instagram. The couple first sparked dating rumors in April 2021.

In his February 2021 documentary, Billie Eilish: The world is a bit blurryshe speaks candidly about her time with ex-boyfriend Q – aka brandon adams.

“I just wasn’t happy. I didn’t want the same things he wanted and I don’t think that’s right for him,” the singer-songwriter shared on the Apple TV+ special. “I don’t think you should be in a relationship super turned on by things the other person doesn’t care less about. I don’t think it’s fair for you. I don’t think it’s fair to him.

Additionally, Eilish recalled, “There was just a lack of effort. I was literally like, ‘Man, you don’t have enough love to love yourself, so you can’t love me, man. And you don’t. [laughs] You think so.

The documentary also showcased Adams’ struggles, including one scene in particular where he broke his hand after hitting a wall. “I’m trying to get him into therapy,” Eilish told a friend in the clip. “He’s so self-destructive.”

In the film, the “Xanny” artist is shown pleading with her ex to comfort her after she forgot the words to one of her songs at Coachella 2019.

“Can you come here? You do not see me ? she begged Adams in the documentary. “What do you mean ‘try’?” she asked one last time, before hanging up and throwing her phone on the floor.

“I like him, which made it more difficult. I’m not over him, I haven’t found anyone else,” she said in the doc. “I never stopped loving him. I just spent some time away from him and I was like, ‘Wow, I miss that so much because I worry about you all the time and I don’t want what you want and you don’t want what I want.’ I don’t want to fix it. I can’t fix it. I tried.”