Billie Eilish knocks Dua Lipa out of UK top 1

The battle for the week’s No. 1 in the UK has been tough, with the curious two songs from the ‘Barbie’ soundtrack competing against each other. In the end, it’s Billie Eilish and ‘What Was I Made For?’ Which is clearly one of the best songs of 2023. However, some nuances have to be made in this.

The song that remains at number 2 is Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night,” a cut that came out much earlier, so it’s more clichéd, and has a more difficult time moving up the charts. But looking at the phenomenal success that ‘Barbie’ is anticipating, she is getting it too. As a curiosity, the teams of both artists have worked to get to that No. 1. Ultimately, Billie Eilish’s Pink Cassettes have been pivotal.

‘What was I made for?’ The single managed to reach number 1 in the United Kingdom with equivalent sales of 45,488 copies. Most, about 37,000, have been streaming points, but apart from 1,100 downloads and 7,787 pink cassette sales, Dua has been left behind. To get the long-awaited Top 1, the Billie Eilish tape sold for £0.99 including shipping costs, meaning a loss was made.

On its part, ‘Dance the Night’ was in second place with 40,831 copies. Dua Lipa’s 2,250 CD singles have also been sold, which in this case is not enough to climb to the top:

01 45488 Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For? (7,787 Cassettes, 1,099 Downloads, 36,602 Streaming)

02 40,831 Dua Lipa – Dance The Night (2,250 CDs)

It is Billie Eilish’s second number one single in the United Kingdom. The first was also the latest James Bond soundtrack ‘No Time to Die’. Other tracks from the ‘Barbie’ soundtrack on the UK charts are ‘Barbie World’ by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, with Aqua peaking at number 7; Charli XCX’s ‘Speed ​​Drive’ down to Top 14 after missing Top 10; Or Ryan Gosling’s ‘I’m Just Kane’ in the Top 20 (!!!!).