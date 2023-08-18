Entertainment

Billie Eilish knocks Dua Lipa out of UK top 1

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner9 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

The battle for the week’s No. 1 in the UK has been tough, with the curious two songs from the ‘Barbie’ soundtrack competing against each other. In the end, it’s Billie Eilish and ‘What Was I Made For?’ Which is clearly one of the best songs of 2023. However, some nuances have to be made in this.

The song that remains at number 2 is Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night,” a cut that came out much earlier, so it’s more clichéd, and has a more difficult time moving up the charts. But looking at the phenomenal success that ‘Barbie’ is anticipating, she is getting it too. As a curiosity, the teams of both artists have worked to get to that No. 1. Ultimately, Billie Eilish’s Pink Cassettes have been pivotal.

‘What was I made for?’ The single managed to reach number 1 in the United Kingdom with equivalent sales of 45,488 copies. Most, about 37,000, have been streaming points, but apart from 1,100 downloads and 7,787 pink cassette sales, Dua has been left behind. To get the long-awaited Top 1, the Billie Eilish tape sold for £0.99 including shipping costs, meaning a loss was made.

On its part, ‘Dance the Night’ was in second place with 40,831 copies. Dua Lipa’s 2,250 CD singles have also been sold, which in this case is not enough to climb to the top:
01 45488 Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For? (7,787 Cassettes, 1,099 Downloads, 36,602 Streaming)
02 40,831 Dua Lipa – Dance The Night (2,250 CDs)

It is Billie Eilish’s second number one single in the United Kingdom. The first was also the latest James Bond soundtrack ‘No Time to Die’. Other tracks from the ‘Barbie’ soundtrack on the UK charts are ‘Barbie World’ by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, with Aqua peaking at number 7; Charli XCX’s ‘Speed ​​Drive’ down to Top 14 after missing Top 10; Or Ryan Gosling’s ‘I’m Just Kane’ in the Top 20 (!!!!).

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner9 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

These are the 2 alternate endings of The Flash… that Ezra Miller got here to movie

June 24, 2023

Rosalia does a really Japanese reggaeton in her new single “Tuya”.

June 9, 2023

Films and series with a feminist theme that have marked the history of Grupo Milenio

March 8, 2023

How do I know I have burnout? 5 Tips for Coping With Victim Syndrome by Sandra Bullock

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button