Billie Eilish launches her first fragrance



21 October 2021 by Editorial staff



Loading... Advertisements

After Rihanna, Ariana Grande too Billie Eilish is ready to debut with her first perfume. On her Instagram account, the 19-year-old Californian singer-songwriter introduced her fans to the fragrance ‘Eilish’. “I am thrilled – reveals the singer – to finally share my first fragrance ‘Eilish’ with you. It’s a perfume I’ve been chasing for years and years and it’s my favorite fragrance in the world. Perfume has always been a huge part of my life and existence for as long as I can remember, and it has been a dream to create this fragrance and bring my ideas to life. It was one of the most exciting things I’ve ever done. I can’t wait, it will soon be yours ”.

Created in collaboration with Parlux, Billie had full creative control over the creation, including the design of the bottle, the packaging, the campaign, and of course the perfume itself. “Billie Eilish – says Lori Singer, president of Parlux – is a singular talent and the voice of a generation. He has a vision in everything he does that is unique, disruptive and authentically his. The collaboration with Billie was natural for Parlux because we can bring to life a vision like no other, and we were equally excited to embark on this journey together ”. The Eilish perfume will be presented exclusively in November on BillieEilishFragrances.com and will be priced at $ 68.









