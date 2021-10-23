Billie Eilish launches her perfume: release and price

Eilish – this is the name of Billie Eilish’s first perfume – relies on a concentrate of vanilla. Here is the price of the fragrance.

Billie Eilish officially enters the business of beauty. The first fragrance of the superstar, called Eilish, will debut in November. “This is a perfume that I have been chasing for years and years. This is my favorite perfume in the world“, He writes on Instagram. According to reports Vogue, the fragrance is a concentrate of bewitching vanilla and the price will be very affordable, considering the fame of the artist.

Billie Eilish presents her first perfume

Billie Eilish confided in Vogue to have always been attracted to amber, spicy and musky aromas: “They are simply very welcoming to me and sensual“, He reiterated, instead, a ELLE.com: “They make me want to curl up at Christmas“.

The 19-year-old singer says she has always been fascinated by fragrances and the impact they can have on memories. “Fragrance has always been such a big part of my life and existence for as long as I can remember and it has been a dream to create this perfume and bring my ideas to life.“, He writes on Instagram. “This was one of the most exciting things I’ve ever done. I can’t wait for it to be yours ”. The post:

The bottle, one gorgeous metallic bust, it looks more like a sculpture than a simple perfume launched by a celebrity of the caliber of the Californian singer.

The characteristics of the fragrance

The scent was inspired by the areas of the human body that Billie Eilish prefers: the collarbone, neck and back. The singer told Vogue that he did not want the bottle to represent a certain type of body, since there is beauty in all forms.

Also, the scent is vegan (like Eilish herself), cruelty free and made with conscientious ingredients. Eilish will have a retail price of $ 68 and will be launched in November on BillieEilishFragrances.com. For Generation Z it will surely be a welcome gift under the Christmas tree.