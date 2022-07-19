Billie Eilish launches initiative to encourage her fans to vote in the next US election

Billie Eilish wants young Americans to vote. The singer, who has never hidden her political opinions, willingly appearing alongside Joe Biden since his accession to the White House, has joined forces with the HeadCount organization for a new initiative, which aims to encourage young people to give their voice to the midterms, the elections that will determine the future of both houses of Congress.

“I’m working with HeadCount to encourage everyone to go to the polls and use their voice during these midterm elections. With what is happening in our country, we need to go to the polls and vote for what we believe in. Not showing up is not an option,” the star said in a statement relayed by RollingStone.

Upright

How the singer of bad guy does she plan to encourage her fans to vote? Quite simply by allowing them to win tickets for his tour, and more particularly for the concerts that will take place in New Zealand and Australia. The good news is that it also offers airfare and hotel to go with it.

“Billie is a fan of voting and has been supporting HeadCount since before she was even able to vote herself. By welcoming a few lucky fans for the trip of a lifetime, we hope to inspire thousands of young people to verify their voter status or register to vote,” Andy Bernstein, co-founder and executive director of HeadCount, told Billboard. .

In particular, the association sets up stands at music festivals to register spectators on electoral rolls. This isn’t the first time HeadCount has teamed up with celebrities to encourage people to vote, as they launched the same kind of initiative recently with Camila Cabello and Hailee Steinfeld.