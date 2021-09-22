Billie Eilish launches two new vegan Air Jordans for Nike- Corriere.it

from Simona Marchetti

The AJ1 KO and AJ 15 models were designed by the singer and will be available on her website starting from 27 September: made with over 20% recycled material

Billie Eilish’s passion for sneakers could only lead to a collaboration with Nike, translated in turn into the Air Jordan 1 KO and Air Jordan 15, the two new silhouettes designed by the 19-year-old singer for the Jordan brand, of which she has often been the testimonial in the past. To respect the green soul of Eilish, even the sneakers are entirely vegan and made up of over 20% recycled material. For the AJ1 KO, the star chose a lime green colorway, with her logo on the tongue tab and her name printed on the insole.

This model goes well with everything, with pants, shorts, dresses and skirts. I love the way they make your legs look – explained Billie in the official launch note, adding – the AJ15s are my all time favorite model. When I got my first black and red pair, I looked at them like I had a million dollars sitting in front of me. Its cream-colored version, with personalized details on the tongue and insole and the rubber heel decorated with the numbers 23, 6 and 15, in homage to Michael Jordan's jersey number, the NBA titles won and the model of the sneakers.

This shoe is not very popular and I don’t give a … – commented the singer in a colorful way -. Q

the one you feel about something you love deeply is the only thing that matters in the world, he concluded. In one of his

post on Instagram

then announced that his AJ1 KO and AJ15 will be available on its web store starting September 27, 2021 and on that of Nike SNKRS after three days.