Billie Eilish launches two vegan Air Jordans for Nike

Among the fans of Billie Eilish he also made his entrance Nike, which launched the Air Jordan 1 KO and the Air Jordan 15, two new silhouettes designed by the nineteen-year-old singer for the brand Jordan, of which she has often been the testimonial in the past. The shoes, entirely vegan and made up of over 20% recycled material, will be available on the Eilish web store starting from 27 September and, three days later, on Nike Snkrs’ one.

The star has chosen two colors linked to her career, a lime green and a more natural one. “I almost wanted to do an ode to myself, to what I have been for some time, in a grateful and sentimental way,” commented the singer. “This model goes well with everything, with pants, shorts, dresses and skirts. I love the way they make the legs look – he added -. I love the way they make you feel. You can do anything with it. I love the fact that they are gender-neutral because you can be anyone and whatever you want when you wear these or other shoes ”.