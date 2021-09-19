Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Dolly Parton are in the Time 100

The Time revealed the 2021 list of the 100 most influential people in the world. Among these we also find two young stars of international music and an “old glory”: Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Dolly Parton. The annual list of the Time was published yesterday, Wednesday 15 September. Each of the protagonists received a long tribute from a person of similar influence.

To each his own voice: the story of the three artists in Time 100

Billie Eilish’s voice for Time 100 was written by Megan Thee Stallion: «Billie Eilish is a unique soul, with a voice, style and attitude that are essential to her. He is a rare spirit who speaks from his unassuming heart. A woman who asserts herself and defends women“.

As for Lil Nas X, to write his “eulogy” in Time 100 has been Kid Cudi: “What he’s doing is what we need now. Having a gay man in hip hop doing his thing is important to us and to black excellence. The way he’s not afraid to make people uncomfortable is so rock’n’roll. He is a true rock star“.

Finally, regarding Dolly Parton, her voice in the Time 100 is written by his goddaughter, Miley Cyrus“Have you ever met someone who doesn’t love Dolly Parton?” The no. Dolly is not only my idol for her incomparable career, she is also my role model for his morals and values“

In 2020 to appear on the world-famous list of the 100 most influential people of magazine were: Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd and Halsey.