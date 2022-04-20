Billie Eilish, L’Impératrice, Stromae… the best moments of the first weekend of Coachella

The prestigious American Coachella festival, which takes place in Indio in the Californian desert, is back after two years of absence due to a pandemic.

The festival-goers were amazed from the first evening with the performance of Harry Styles. For more than an hour and a half, the artist connects his most famous titles like Adore You, Goldenor What Makes You Beautiful sang with his former boy band One Direction. Sparkling like a disco ball with sequined overalls, he plays two exclusive tracks live Boyfriend and Late Night Talking from his next album Harry’ House.

Read alsoBillie Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West to headline Coachella 2022

In front of a wild crowd, he then invited Shania Twain, Canadian pop-country superstar of the 1990s, to come and sing with him some of the singer’s hits, which he said he listened to as a child with his mother. “This lady taught me to sing”he greeted. “She also taught me that men are bastards.”

Billie Eilish, the youngest headliner

At just 20, Billie Eilish became the festival’s youngest headliner, overtaking Ariana Grande who held the honor at 25. During her 90-minute set, the singer performed many of her most popular songs. She was also joined by several artists on stage: Khalid came to perform their duet Lovely and Damon Albarn, singer of Gorillaz and Blur, sang with her Getting Older.

Billie Eilish took a moment to acknowledge that her meteoric rise as a pop musician from her bedroom to headlining one of the world’s biggest musical events was a bit surreal. “It’s so weird”she told the audience. “I shouldn’t be headlining! It’s been three years, man.” “Thank you, Coachella. I’m sorry for not being Beyonce “added the singer to end the evening.

Read alsoBillie Eilish opens up about her porn addiction that started at the age of 11

Francophone artists were not left out

The Belgian artist Stromae, who had already had the opportunity to participate in the festival 7 years ago, was back for a real show. Costumes, dances and scenography, everything has been worked out with precision. Unfortunately, the wind prevented him from using a robot, equipped with articulated arms. Stromae sang many songs from his latest album Multitudes without forgetting his most famous titles like Papaoutai and Tremendous.

The Franco-Lebanese Mika had sound problems which made him arrive late. He said with a smile: “I am 2 years old, 6 minutes late”. Then the pop singer also made the festival-goers dance, in the heat of the afternoon. An excerpt from his performance, posted on Coachella’s Tiktok account, was a hit with the public, already totaling more than 2.3 million views.

Last French-speaking artists, the group L’Impératrice had about forty minutes on Saturday to perform in front of hundreds of people. “This is the icing on the cake”told the singer of the group, Flore Benguigui, to AFP. “It is magic.” The band will play again on the second weekend of Coachella.

Danny Elfman of simpsons created the surprise

Best known for his film soundtracks, composer Danny Elfman promised a “a bit strange little show” during which he mixed his young new wave years and his long film career. After half a dozen songs from his group Oingo Boingo, founded in 1979, the 68-year-old ripped off his shirt and revealed his muscular chest, covered in tattoos. He then conducted his orchestra with a masterful hand with a look back at his forty years of composing for the small and big screen. The strange Christmas of Mr. Jack, Edward Scissorhandsthe Spiderman from 2002, and the two films Batman of Tim Burton, he didn’t omit anything, and especially not the music of The Simpsons.

Read alsoDanny Elfman: Tim Burton’s favorite composer honored at the Philharmonie

Brazilians set fire

The first weekend also featured Brazilian artists with Anitta, the first Brazilian singer to top the Spotify charts, and Pabllo Vittar, who became the first drag queen to perform at Coachella, and whose frenzied dance numbers sent the compact crowd into a frenzy.

Finally, singer Conan Gray ignited Coachella in a pink Valentino dress, The Weeknd and Megan Thee Stallion offered remarkable performances.