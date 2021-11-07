Billie Eilish live at Glastonbury Festival 2022

The Californian pop star Billie Eilish will be one of the protagonists of the next Glastonbury Festival , scheduled for June 24, 2022 .

Here is the announcement of the organizers of the historic English kermesse.

“We are thrilled to announce that Billie Eilish will be on the Pyramid Stage on Friday night of Glastonbury 2022, to become the youngest headliner of this Festival.”

It is with this message shared on social media that the organizers of the famous Festival have confirmed the presence of the voice of Bad guy in the official Glastonbury 2022 lineup. She is the youngest artist ever to cover the role of headliner.

The star of American electro pop is in fact just 20 years old, but he already boasts a trail of successes behind him that is the envy of even the most famous music stars.

Emily Eavis, organizer of the event, spoke about the return of the famous live event, after the live streaming from the Worty Farm last summer. “We couldn’t be happier to announce that the gorgeous Billie Eilish will be the Pyramid headliner on Friday at next year’s Glastonbury Festival,” tweeted Eavis.

Billie Eilish, on Instagram, also talked about her participation in Glastonbury, wearing a sweatshirt with the words “2022”. Before her, singer Taylor Swift was hired for the 2020 edition, unfortunately canceled due to the pandemic. In its place a “virtual” edition of the event with the incredible performances of Coldplay, Wolf Alice and Jorja Smith.

In the coming weeks the names of the other solo artists and bands that will be part of the cast of the event will be announced.