Billie Eilish: live with us and Mondadori Store the exclusive online event for Italian fans

Mondadori Store will arrange a exclusive online event for the Italian fans of the American superstar Billie Eilish, Thursday 29 July at 6.30 pm (Italian time). It will be the only opportunity to meet the singer in view of the release of her new album, Happier than Ever, available worldwide starting Friday 30 July.

To participate you will need to pre-purchase a copy of the new album by Billie Eilish.

To find out how to participate in the digital event, visit: www.mondadoristore.it/billie-eilish-evento-online-cd/

The event will take place online on Zoom and all those who pre-purchase a copy of “Happier than Ever“. Live from the Radio 105 studio – radio partner of the event – Max Brigante will connect with Los Angeles and chat with the artist involving some of the connected fans for whom it will be possible to intervene in real time to ask Billie Eilish their question.

“HAPPIER THAN EVER”Is the new album by 7-time Grammy Award winner out next July 30th. It was written and produced by 19-year-old Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS in Los Angeles – it will feature 16 tracks including previously released singles “Therefore I Am“(Gold certificate in Italy), “my future“,”Your Power”, Song accompanied by a video – directed by Billie – visible on https://youtu.be/fzeWc3zh01g and shot in the Simi Valley (over 150 million streams to date). The new single “Lost Cause“(Https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S2dRcipMCpw).

Tracklist of “Happier than Ever”, out July 30:

Getting Older I Didn’t Change My Number Billie Bossa Nova my future Oxytocin GOLDWING Lost Cause Halley’s Comet Not My Responsibility OverHeated Everybody Dies Your Power NDA Therefore I Am Happier Than Ever Evil Fantasy

Billie Eilish at only 19 is one of the biggest stars to achieve success in the 21st century. Success has accompanied this talented Los Angeles artist since the release of her debut single “Ocean Eyes”In 2015, Billie has never stopped redefining the contemporary music world ever since. His first album “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? ” was released in 2019 and debuted at # 1 on the Billboard 200 in America and 17 other countries, becoming the most listened to album of that year. “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? ” (double platinum certified record in Italy) was written, produced and recorded by Billie Eiish and brother Finneas in their childhood home in Los Angeles. Billie Eilish entered the history of music as the youngest artist to receive nominations and win in all main categories at the 62nd edition of the Grammy Awards, being awarded in the sections Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year And Best Pop Vocal Album. Billie Eilish was also the youngest artist to compose and record a song for a James Bond film with the hit “No Time To Die“. Billie received 4 more nominations for the 63rd edition of the 2021 Grammy Awards and took home the award for both the category Record of the Year for the single “everything i wanted“(Platinum in Italy) that Best Song Written For Visual Media for “No Time To Die ”. Among the latest awards received also the award as Best International Female Artist at the Brits 2021. In the meantime, it is available in all bookstores “BILLIE EILISH BY BILLIE EILISH”(Published in Italy by Rizzoli Illustrati) the first official book by Billie and on Apple TV “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry”, the original Apple film directed by award-winning director RJ Cutler which tells the true story of the birth and growth of the singer and author who arrived on the roof of the world.

