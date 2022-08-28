Billie Eilish: living with Tourette’s syndrome is ‘exhausting’ (video)

In an interview given on the David Letterman show, the singer revealed how her daily life is with this disease.

By the editor

Published on 05/25/2022 at 10:03

Reading time: 1 min





Billie Eilish, guest on David Letterman’s show, confided in her career as a singer, but also her daily life punctuated by illness: Gilles de la Tourette syndrome. This disease, which affects one person in 200, is a real ordeal for people who are affected.











The young woman revealed that she had difficulty hiding her involuntary and brief tics. “Most people laugh thinking I’m trying to be funny. This reaction always offends me a lot and often they look around pretending not to understand, and that’s when I tell them “I have Tourette’s”she confides to the American host.













She points out that even though people don’t always notice that she “wiggles his ear back and forth, raises his eyebrow, slams his jaw and tenses his arm muscles”it is “really exhausting” for her. In her own way, she tries to turn her tics into new friends.









