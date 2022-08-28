Entertainment

Billie Eilish: living with Tourette’s syndrome is ‘exhausting’ (video)

Photo of James James10 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

In an interview given on the David Letterman show, the singer revealed how her daily life is with this disease.


Reading time: 1 min

Billie Eilish, guest on David Letterman’s show, confided in her career as a singer, but also her daily life punctuated by illness: Gilles de la Tourette syndrome. This disease, which affects one person in 200, is a real ordeal for people who are affected.





The young woman revealed that she had difficulty hiding her involuntary and brief tics. “Most people laugh thinking I’m trying to be funny. This reaction always offends me a lot and often they look around pretending not to understand, and that’s when I tell them “I have Tourette’s”she confides to the American host.



She points out that even though people don’t always notice that she “wiggles his ear back and forth, raises his eyebrow, slams his jaw and tenses his arm muscles”it is “really exhausting” for her. In her own way, she tries to turn her tics into new friends.



Our video selection

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James10 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Related Articles

Before Paige Spiranac, Jan Stephenson was golf’s first sex symbol

10 mins ago

La Nación / The largest TV channel in Germany highlighted “Paraguay Salvaje”

21 mins ago

Taylor Swift is being sued for plagiarism and copyright infringement by poet Teresa La Dart

22 mins ago

United States in shock by the millionaire purchase of Gal Gadot

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button