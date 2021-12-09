Billie Eilish, Male Fantasy video released

The singer on the Instagram profile: “Directing and editing this video was a real joy”

Male Fantasy is the title of the new single by one of the most popular and revolutionary artists on the world record scene. In the past few hours Billie Eilish, class 2001, released the official video clip of the song which quickly gained extraordinary feedback.

Billie Eilish, the post on instagram A video he saw the artist (PHOTO) involved in the forefront of the whole implementation. In recent days Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell, this is the name in the registry office, he announced the distribution of the work through a post on the Instagram profile that matters more than ninety-seven million followersr who follow his life daily between music, work commitments, photo shoots and moments of relaxation with the dearest loved ones.

The singer revealed that she also worked on the video as a director: “Directing and editing this video it was a real joy and the best experience from start to finish “.

In parallel, the Therefore I Am entry posted the video on YouTube already getting more than four million views.

Nightmare Before Christmas, Billie Eilish will voice Sally Billie Eilish is among the most successful singers internationally. Over the years the artist has conquered the charts with singles capable of selling millions of copies, among them You Should See Me In A Crown And When the Party’s Over, the latter certified with ben four platinum discs in the United States of America for having sold over four million copies.