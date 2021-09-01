Billie Eilish meets Italian fans: how to participate in the event

MUSIC





On the occasion of the release of the new album “Happier Than Ever”

Thursday July 29, at 18.30, the star of world music will be connecting with our country, on the occasion of the release of his new album, Happier than Ever. Mondadori Store will organize the exclusive online event. Here’s how to get involved.

To participate, just pre-purchase a copy of Billie Eilish’s new album. The meeting will take place online on Zoom and all those who pre-purchase will be able to attend Happier than Ever + event on Mondadoristore.it. Live from the Radio 105 studio (radio partner of the event) Max Brigante will connect with Los Angeles and chat with the artist involving some of the connected fans for whom it will be possible to intervene in real time to ask their question to Billie Eilish.

The 7-time Grammy Award winner will release the album on July 30th. It was written and produced by 19-year-old and brother Finneas in Los Angeles and will feature 16 tracks including well-known singles Therefore I Am, my future, Your Power And Lost Cause.