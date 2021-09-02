Billie Eilish meets (online) Italian fans for the release of the album “Happier than ever”

Thanks to Mondadori Store, Thursday 29 July at 18.30 (Italian time) will be the only opportunity to meet the singer in view of the release of her new album Billie Eilish Smiles editorial staff



Mondadori Store organizes an exclusive online event for Italian fans of Billie Eilish, Thursday 29 July at 6.30 pm (Italian time). It will be the only opportunity to meet the singer in view of the release of her new album, “Happier than ever”, available worldwide starting Friday 30 July. To participate, you will need to pre-purchase a copy of Billie Eilish’s new album.

To find out how to participate in the digital event, visit: www.mondadoristore.it/billie-eilish-evento-online-cd/

The meeting will take place online on Zoom and all those who pre-purchase a copy of “Happier than ever” + event on Mondadoristore.it will be able to attend.

Live from the Radio 105 studio, Max Brigante will connect with Los Angeles and chat with the artist involving some of the connected fans for whom it will be possible to intervene in real time to ask their question to Billie Eilish.

“Happier than ever” is the new album by the 7-time Grammy Award winner. It was written and produced by 19-year-old Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS in Los Angeles.

The tracklist of “Happier than ever”