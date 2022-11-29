Billie Eilish, metamorphosed, is preparing a new album

When Billie Eilish is interviewed for the first time by Vanity Fair magazine in 2017, she is only 15 years old but already sees things big for her future. Now 20, the pop star has more accolades than you might imagine, including an Oscar she won earlier this year for her song ‘No Time To Die’. Despite everything, the rule remains the same: the magazine always asks him the same questions and compares his new answers with the previous ones.

A new album in preparation

It’s been a busy year for Billie Eilish, including her world tour and the Coachella festival, which she headlined. However, the young artist has recently found time to work with her brother, Finneas O’Connell, on new music: “We see each other all the time, and by the way, we just started the process of creating an album, which is really exciting..” And the interpreter of “Everything I Wanted” is conscientiously involved in this project: “Now we have specific days where we see each other, which is really nice because, you know, you get caught up in life.”

Jesse Rutherford, officially

Billie Eilish is in love and wants it to be known. During the interview, she explained how much she was inspired by her relationship with Jesse Rutherford. A formal relationship with the leader of the group The Neighborhood, this month, during the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022. Since then, the young singer seems to be in heaven: jI’m really inspired by this person and, you know, he’s inspired by me, he’s really cool.”