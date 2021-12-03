Billie Eilish named person of the year 2021 by PETA

Billie Eilish received the 2021 award as’person of the year‘ promoted by PETA; she is the youngest winner of the award. The constant commitment of the American singer-songwriter in the protection and support of animals, have ensured that the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals decided to give her the prize. The annual recognition, in previous years, had been awarded to Joaquin Phoenix, Carrie Johnson, Lewis Hamilton, Pamela Anderson and to the lamentation Sir Roger Moore; all personalities actively committed to respecting animal rights.

Billie Eilish’s active engagement

Billie Eilish has been actively involved in animal welfare causes; the singer-songwriter this year, in fact, launched a collection of shoes Air Jordan with Nike, highlighting that the sneakers are at “100% leather vegan with over 20% recycled material“. As PETA recalls in the release, the winner of the Grammy he also launched his first scent; fragrance that does not contain ingredients of animal origin and is not tested on animals. In addition, an active action that caused a stir was the fact that Eilish, on the occasion of the Met Gala, agreed to cooperate with Oscar de la Renta on a tailored suit without silk; but this only on condition that the brand banned furs from its collection. Always at Met Gala, working as co-chair, Billie Eillish ensured that, for the first time, the event was served only vegan food.

Billie Eilish, has been vegan since the age of 12; in an interview with British Vogue this year, he explained: “I learned about the dairy industry and the meat industry. I just can’t get on with my life knowing what’s going on in the animal world without doing anything to stop it“. On the occasion of the recognition to the singer-songwriter, the founder of PETA Ingrid Newkirk he has declared: “Billie Eilish wants to make sure the party is over for meat and milk foods as well as skin, fur and silk. PETA is happier than ever to celebrate it for taking every opportunity to point out how vegan fashion and foods are kinder to the animals and the planet we share with them.“.

