Billie Eilish, new album during the lockdown: “Without Covid maybe I wouldn’t have recorded it”

Billie Eilish revealed that he recorded a new album while he was in lockdown. He said this during an interview with Stephen Colbert at “The Late Show” on Tuesday night. It is the result of his first long period of absence from touring since his career began in 2016. “I don’t think I would have made the same album, or even the album itself, had it not been for Covid,” he said. said the musician to Colbert. “This does not mean at all that it all depends on Covid, it’s just that, when things are different in your life, you are different. That’s it. So, I have to thank Covid for that,” explained the singer who turned nineteen. last December 18th.

Eilish kept the details on the album vague, though Colbert pressed her on asking if she had shown her vocal skills: “There are a couple of moments on this album where I come up with some tricks,” she told the host.

Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell, this is his real name, he also spoke about the imminent release of his documentary, The world’s a little blurry, which chronicles her busy life in the months leading up to last year’s Grammy Awards, which saw her and her brother Finneas get five awards. While the cameras were omnipresent on his tour: “I think it’s important to know that this is a fragment of my life.”

Appearing on the scene at just 15 years old, Billie Eilish was born in Los Angeles to parents of Irish and Scottish origins and in a very short time she was able to establish herself thanks to her 2019 album When we all fall asleep, where do we go? and to the individual Bad guy. A real phenomenon, not only musically of quality, but also of social impact, with a strong influence for adolescents from half the planet. Not only that, because Billie immediately showed great attention in the care of her looks: a luxury urban style made of designer and customized total looks, often eccentric and never banal. But also for never having hesitated to openly take sides in some social battles such as Black Lives Matter and against body shaming (of which she was also the target).

Then, in January 2020, the announcement that definitively consecrated it. A few weeks before going into lockdown, a dry and concise post arrived on the official media of the 007 saga: “Billie wrote and will play the song of the 25th James Bond film”, a song that was later released in February. The release of No Time to Die, the new film with Daniel Craig directed by Cary Fukunaga, on the other hand, has been postponed for a long time due to the pandemic and which should now see the light on 8 October. Introduced by Billie’s voice.