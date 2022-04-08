Billie Eilish Nike Air Force 1 High Strap DM7926-200

Grammy Award-winning pop artist Billie Eilish had a rather unpredictable start to her tenure as the Official Creative Partner of Nike, Inc. Brands. Starting with Jordan Brand, she tackled the Air Jordan 15 in a tonal beige configuration, while contrasting that lackluster aesthetic with an all-green Air Jordan 1 KO. While her next shoe collaboration is a far less rare silhouette, she’s added an unprecedented twist to the model, breathing new life into it – while welcoming a polarizing response.

This Air Force 1 High sees the same tonal tan/beige look, complete with Eilish’s signature asymmetric stick logo on the lace dubrae. The insoles appear to be made from recycled materials, while the shoebox pops via a matching colorway and lyrics to her single Billie Bossa Nova. Obviously, the striking detail here is the addition of five straps, exaggerating the stock ankle strap with four additional appliqués held to the medial side.

A release date is not yet known, but with official images surfacing, we expect Nike to make an announcement soon.