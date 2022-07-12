Billie Eilish Nike Air Force 1 Sequoia Strap DM7926-300

Although she joined the Nike family last year, Billie Eilish already has three collaborations under her belt with more on the way. And alongside an Air Force 1 Low, the artist will release another colorway of the Air Force 1 High, this time dressing the strap-adorned silhouette in “Sequoia.”

Following in the footsteps of its predecessor, the “Mushroom”, the “Sequoia” further expresses Eilish’s ideals, as the shoe is made entirely of eco-friendly materials. Synthetic nubuck outfits much of the upper, from its base to its overlays, while darker strings pop out below the five straps. Grind Rubber midsoles then sit below, offering a much darker green hue than what’s found above. As for branding, the beloved artist’s logo marks the dubrae and her name is stamped just above the insole.

For a closer look at the upcoming Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High, check out the official images below. No firm release date has yet been announced, so hold on tight for future updates.

