Billie Eilish / On Instagram she writes “I love girls”, fans “Is it coming out?”

Billie Eilish, which from its beginnings has always been a champion of the freedom to be and to express itself, has published a post on social media that has raised a thousand questions in the minds of the fans. The post-carousel with several images taken from the video clip of his latest single “Lost cause” was accompanied by the caption “I love girls“. Many have read it as a provocation, some as a coming-out, others as an innocent phrase that demonstrates a simple female solidarity that the singer has towards the girls who have appeared in her video.

Billie Eilish “I don’t read social comments anymore” / “They tell me bitch, I’m freaking out”

The fact remains that more 100 thousand users have commented, among which this curiosity emerges’It’s a coming out? ‘,’Right in Pride Month?‘. From Billie Eilish, after all, you can expect everything, the years that have passed since the release of her first single in 2016 are proof of this (Ocean Eyes) with which she rose to prominence. Until now it has always been a discovery and a confirmation at the same time, both from an artistic and a personal point of view.

Billie Eilish as Britney Spears? “My case is different” / “Nobody wants to fool me …”

Billie Eilish’s activities

The singer released the documentary film dedicated to her in February “The World’s A Little Blurry”On Apple TV +. In some scenes, the one who is her ex boyfriend, the rapper, appears 7: AMP by the nicknamed Eilish Q, with whom he had a relationship between 2018 and 2019 and which for many turned out to be a discovery with the release of the film. In fact, not much was known about her private life: Billie Eilish has always focused on artistic activity, releasing statements only about her musical influences. He has never hidden, for example, his unconditional love for Justin Bieber, with whom he subsequently had the honor of collaborating.

Billie Eilish: “Songs written thanks to psychotherapy” / “Everyone should do it”

It was always she who revealed that her biggest inspiration is hip-hop and its artistic point of reference is Avril Lavigne. We also know that listening to Aurora’s song “Runaway” gave her a great help in pursuing her musical career. Billie Eilish, however, does not miss opportunities to show herself in the social field: in August 2020 she performed at the Democratic National Convention and announced her support for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign by claiming that Trump “is destroying America”. The artist also actively supports activities on respect for the environment, climate and animals.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED