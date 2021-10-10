News

Billie Eilish on new album: ‘Almost done’

There is no official date yet but it would not seem long before the release of the singer’s new album, according to what she revealed a little while ago. In fact, in the past few hours the voice of bad guy published a shot that immediately aroused great enthusiasm.

Billie Eilish: the photo on Instagram

Billie Eilish, the backstage of the Therefore I Am video clip

Billie Eilish, class 2001, is among the most popular artists of the moment thanks to continuous successes that have made her a real media phenomenon. A few hours ago the artist got huge attention for the photo shared on his Instagram profile that matters more than seventy-five million followers who every day follow his life between music, backstage and moments of relaxation with the dearest loved ones.

The shot sees the singer as the protagonist inside a recording studio while she is probably intent on fine-tuning the last details of the new record project, this is the message written in the caption of the post: “Almost finished”.

The shot aroused enormous curiosity in the public so much so that it currently counts over three and a half million likes.

