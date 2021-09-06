Billie Eilish on Texas abortion and men’s silence: “You make me sick”

After a long chorus of protests against Senate Bill 8, the thought of Billie Eilish on abortion, a debate that literally blew up the web. The singer-songwriter from Los Angeles, in addition to lashing out against the provision, also launches an attack on men who, according to her thought, would not be doing enough to oppose these thoughts and restrictions.

Senate Bill 8 in Texas

The Senate Bill 8, in a nutshell, it does not allow abortion after 6 weeks of gestation, in practice as soon as the heart activity of the fetus is detected. Above all, the provision does not distinguish between the victims of rape or incest and allows citizens to sue all the women who use them or even just the people involved. There were protests before the approval of Senate Bill 8, but the US Supreme Court refused to block the bill.

Today, according to the New York Times, Texas is the most restrictive US country in abortion policy. In addition to Billie Eilish, in these days many artists have launched their message of protest against the new anti-abortion law of Texas, from Yungblud to Jack Antonoff. In fact, by force of circumstances, Senate Bill 8 looks just like an anti-abortion law.

Billie Eilish on abortion

In the past few hours, Billie Eilish’s stance on abortion has come tougher than ever. The pop star lashed out at themale apathy in Instagram stories, expressing his dissent against men for not taking a clear stance against Senate Bill 8.

“I’m fucking tired”, he writes Billie Eilish, to then target men who say nothing when it comes to women’s rights: “You make me sick”. In another image shown on Instagram, Billie Eilish’s thinking on abortion is summarized as follows: